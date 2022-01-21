The India Meteorological Department (Friday) predicted raianfall in many states till January 25 while dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The weather office has also predicted cold day conditions in UP during next 24 hours.

In its daily weather update, the IMD said rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 22nd & 23rd January. It also predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd January.

Accordinng to the updates, rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh 21st and increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on 22nd & 23rd January.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall over Rajasthan during 21st-22nd; Chhattisgarh during 22nd-24th and Madhya Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd January. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over north Punjab & Haryana on 22nd January," the IMD said.

Fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim during 22nd-24th January.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on 21st and 22nd; over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh on 22nd January; over Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 22nd and 23rd and over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal on 23rd January, 2022.

For northeast India, widespread rainfall is very likely during 23rd and 24th January.

