IMD predicts heavy rain for these states, Check full list

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 10th & 11th; Gangetic West Bengal on 11th & 12th; over Madhya Maharashtra during 11th - 14th; Gujarat Region on 12th & 14th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 12th - 14th; and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat region on 13th September, 2022," the IMD further predicted, as per HT reports.