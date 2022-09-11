IMD predicts heavy rain for these states, Check full list

A low-pressure area formed over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. The weather office has also issued orange and yellow alert of heavy rainfall for Sunday for various places in Telangana.
In Telangana, the areas with orange alert are Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem, Jagitial, Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally, and Mulugu, while the places with yellow alert include Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar are given orange alerts for the second day.
A low-pressure area formed over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts, according to the Hindustan Times.
In an official statement as quote by HT, the weather forecasting agency said, “Heavy/Very heavy rainfall spell likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra during next 5 days and over West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh during next 3 days."
In addition to these states, IMD has also forecasted that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Marathwada, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.
For Gujarat, the weather office has issued red alert, warning isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the region on Tuesday, September 13.
“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 10th & 11th; Gangetic West Bengal on 11th & 12th; over Madhya Maharashtra during 11th - 14th; Gujarat Region on 12th & 14th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 12th - 14th; and over Konkan & Goa during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat region on 13th September, 2022," the IMD further predicted, as per HT reports.
The statement issued by IMD said that fishermen are advised by the officials not to venture into north-west and the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on September 10 and 11.
