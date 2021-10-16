There lies a low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala. Another low pressure area has developed over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and even hailstorms in certain parts of the country over the next couple of days. In its latest prediction on Saturday evening, the weather department predicted that south peninslar India will see intense spell of rainfall activity till October 17. Meanwhile, northwest India will receive a fresh spell of rainfall on October 17 and 18.

In the south peninsular region, the weatherman forecasted heavy rainfall in Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, IMD said.

There lies a low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala. Another low pressure area has developed over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions, which is likely to move generally northwestwards towards west Uttar Pradesh, the weather department mentioned.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over southern parts of Afghanistan and nearby areas in lower levels.

As a result of low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe for the rest of the day. It will turn into isolated heavy rainfall over the region on October 17, Sunday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over south interior Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Isolated heavy rainfall very will be seen over Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 17.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Lakshadweep area off Kerala coast, Maldives-Comorin areas and Gulf of Mannar, IMD predicted, advising fishermen not to venture into these areas.

This weather system will lead to squally weather over westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast, with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, the met department said.

There is a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over southern parts of Afghanistan and neighbourhood in lower levels. Several states will see light to extremely heavy rainfall due to interaction between this western disturbance and strong lower level easterlies associated with the remnant cyclonic circulation, IMD mentioned.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to be seen at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand during October 17 to 19. Similar weather conditions will persist over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during October 17 to 18; and over Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on October 17.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 18.

Thunderstorm and lightning at a few places is likely over northwest India during October 17 and 18. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on October 17 and Uttarakhand on October 17 and 18.

Uttar Pradesh will see strong surface winds with speeds up to 30-40 kmph on October 17 and 18, IMD said.

Dry weather is likely over the region from October 19, it added

