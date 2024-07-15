IMD predicts heavy rain in Goa, Gujarat; orange alert in Mumbai and Thane – check monsoon details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in four states, including Gujarat and Goa, on July 15 and 16.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in five states –Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh –for the next four days.

In its latest forecast, the IMD has also sounded an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane districts for Monday and Tuesday, stating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said: “Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka today and tomorrow. A red alert is issued in the whole West coast for the next 4 days.”

“An orange alert for heavy rainfall was issued in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. A very heavy rainfall alert for the day after tomorrow will be issued in Uttarakhand soon. Only light rain is expected in the northeast region,” Sen added.

In Delhi, heavy rains lashed several parts of the city on Monday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls.

However, the rain brought further respite from the heat and humidity.

The IMD has predicted that light rain would continue in Delhi and Noida till July 17.

Due to the rains, the water levels in the Yamuna river are expected to rise in the coming days, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of the villages of Noida situated along the banks of the river.

In Kerala, incessant heavy rains and gusty winds continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday.

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

In Assam, the flood situation continued to improve significantly on Monday as water level has been receding fast from different parts of the state.

