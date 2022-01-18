The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall and severe cold conditions for next three-four days in states like UP, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The weather forecast agency said rain is likely over western Himalayan region during 21st to 23rd January.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 22nd January.

Also, rain is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during 21st to 23rd January with maximum intensity on 22nd January. Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely over the region on 22nd January, according to IMD.

In northeast, the weather office has predicted rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 20th-22nd January.

The IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 2 days.

According to the department, cold day to severe cold day conditions are predicted over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 3 days; cold day conditions in some parts over north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.