As monsoon season continues to lash through the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several parts of the country in the next two-three days, even as the weather predictions include floods and landslides amid heavy rainfall.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain over the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh over the next to to three days. IMD scientist SN Sahu told ANI, "due to turf line coming from Jaipur and Gwalior, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal, rain is expected not in the western parts, but in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days."

The IMD scientist further noted, “regarding rain, 27 mm rain was reported in Panchmarhi, 10.2 mm in Rewa, 5.4 mm in Bairagarh and 30.8 mm in Umaria. So, currently, low pressure is not expected, but it maybe it can happen in a few days." The IMD scientist also said that currently, a flood-like situation is not expected in Gwalior and Jaipur.

West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 27-29, according to Hindustan Times report.

While Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can expect precipitation on August 27 and 28, while the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Uttarakhand for the next five days with the possibility of rain across the state from August 27-29. An alert has also been issued for Jammu and Kashmir on August 25 and Himachal Pradesh on August 28.

It is important to note that the water level in most of the swollen rivers in Odisha dropped below the danger level earlier this week on Tuesday even as 6.4 lakh people remained marooned across 902 villages in the state, officials said.

However, the authorities of the state’s northern districts are gearing up to face heavy rainfall as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the districts that were affected by the rain include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in the north and Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur in the coastal region.

