The IMD has predicted heavy rain over the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh over the next to to three days. IMD scientist SN Sahu told ANI, "due to turf line coming from Jaipur and Gwalior, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal, rain is expected not in the western parts, but in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days."