IMD predicts heavy rain over next 2 days in this state. Details here

IMD said the low pressure area, which formed on Saturday morning, is likely to move northwest and turn into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours. It is then very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two to three days, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a release.

