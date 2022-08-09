IMD predicts heavy rain in these states; check full forecast here

The MeT office has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy to extremely showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
Speaking about other states, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
The Indian Metrological Department on 8 August shared an update on the low pressure area that has formed on the Bay of Bengal.
IMD also mentioned that low pressure area is situated over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.
Check full forecast here:
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 09th-11th August; Jharkhand on 10th & 11th August; Odisha during 08th-12th August; Assam & Meghalaya on 08th & 09th August and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 08th, 09th & 12th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 10th August, 2022.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 08th & 09th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan & Goa during 08th-12th; Gujarat State during 08th-11th August and over Marathwada during 08th-10th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 10th-12th August; East Madhya Pradesh during 08th-12th; Chhattisgarh during 09th-11th August; Vidarbha on 10th & 11th August; Marathwada on 08th & 09th; Gujarat Region on 11th August; Saurashtra & Kutch on 09th & 11th August and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan & Goa on 11th August, 2022.
Isolated/scattered extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha on 09th August; Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 08th-10th August; Gujarat Region on 09th & 10th and over Saurashtra & Kutch on 10th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 08th-11th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Telangana on 09th August; Coastal & South Karnataka on 09th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over southeast Rajasthan during 08th-12th August; East Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh on 11th August; West Uttar Pradesh on 12th August, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 10th and over East Rajasthan on 12th August, 2022.
