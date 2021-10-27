Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorm in these states till 31 Oct. Forecast here

IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorm in these states till 31 Oct. Forecast here

Moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31
27 Oct 2021

  • Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over central parts of South Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that a low-pressure area has formed in central parts of South Bay of Bengal and it's expected to move towards Tamil Nadu coast in next 2-3 days. Moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31, said the IMD, Director General, Chennai. 

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over central parts of South Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move westwards during next 3 days," the IMD said in a weather bulletin issued on Wednesday. 

The regional department also said that rainfall occurred at many places over Kerala; at a few places over south interior Karnataka; at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Dry weather prevailed over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Lakshadweep area, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rainfall warning

27 Oct: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

28 Oct: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal, Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

29 Oct: Scattered heavy rain with isolated very heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of Coastal and South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala and Rayalaseema.

30 Oct: Scattered heavy rain with isolated very heavy rain is likely to occur over districts of coastal and South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema.

31 Oct: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

