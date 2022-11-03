IMD predicts heavy rain in southern and snowfall in northern states till 8 Nov. Key updates here2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 02:54 PM IST
- The weather agency has an alert for very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for 3 and 4 November
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted heavy rainfall spell will very likely continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days. The weather department further stated that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 4 November in the adjoining plains from 5 November.