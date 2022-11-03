The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted heavy rainfall spell will very likely continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days. The weather department further stated that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 4 November in the adjoining plains from 5 November.

The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for 3 and 4 November. In its official statement, the IMD has warned that the isolated very heavy rainfall can lead to localized flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas. The agency has also said that rainfall may cause major traffic disruption in cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

On Wednesday, Northeast monsoon lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, where schools were closed due to the rains. The excess rainfall also brought relief to the the Tamil Nadu's capital city's water management as it started to brim the lakes that supply drinking water to the city.

Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days.

Rainfall Predictions

-Heavy rainfall will continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during next 5 days

-Moderate to heavy rainfalls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 3–7 November

-Very heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 3 and 4 November

-A fresh Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 4 November and adjoining plains from 5 November

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 5-7 November

-Moderate rainfall and snowfall is also likely to occur over Uttarakhand on 6 and 7 November

-Moderate rainfall has been predicted over Punjab during 5-7 November

-Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely over Kashmir Valley on 6 November