The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy intensity rain with thundershowers during next two hours at most places of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) region. It has also predicted rain over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Moderate to heavy intensity rain with thundershowers during next 2 hours at most places of Delhi, National Capital Region - Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida," it said in a tweet.

In Haryana, heavy rain with thundershowers is predicted over Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohna, Hodal, Aurangabad, and Palwal.

Uttar Pradesh's Khekra, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Siana, Hapur, Pilkhua, Bulandshahr, Secunderabad, Gulawati, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, and Nandgaon are also likely to witness heavy rain in next two hours. The weather office has predicted rain over Alwar, Tijara, Dholpur, Bayana, Bharatpur, Deeg of Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted intense wet spell over Central and adjoining plains of Northwest India (west Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan) during 30th July-04th August.

In a detailed weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread to very heavy rain was likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during 30th and 31st July and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 30th July-2 August. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh on 30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July," it said.

According to the update, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 30th July-04th August with peak activity during 31st July-3rd August.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over East Rajasthan during 31st July-03rd August and over West Madhya Pradesh on 31st July– 02nd August, 2021," the weather update said.

Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated very heavy rain likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Haryana during 30th July-4th August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5-days (30th July till 2nd August). Scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab during next 5 days, the weather office said.













