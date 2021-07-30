IMD predicts heavy rain with thundershowers in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours

In a detailed weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread to very heavy rain was likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during 30th and 31st July and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 30th July-2 August. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh on 30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July," it said.