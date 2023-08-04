IMD predicts heavy rainfall and floods across India

New Delhi: Northwest India is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The affected regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, face potential flooding due to a low-pressure area in northeast Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to see heavy to very heavy showers. Scattered heavy rainfall is anticipated over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday.

Flash floods are expected in parts of Uttarakhand, Southeast Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, southern Madhya Pradesh, and central parts of southern Uttar Pradesh due to the expected heavy rainfall.

Isolated regions in Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are predicted to receive thunderstorms with lightning, IMD noted.

The weather bureau also warned of squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the Southwest, Central, and North Arabian Sea, along the Gujarat coast, and in the Comorin area. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into these areas on Thursday.

A significant impact of the heavy rains is expected in Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh today, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand until Sunday, and in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur on Sunday.

The IMD also cautioned about localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and potential disruption of traffic in major cities, with an increase in travel time expected. Vulnerable structures might suffer damage, while hilly areas may experience landslides or mudslides.

Farmers have been warned about potential crop damage due to inundation, with Agromet services advising postponing rice transplanting in northern interior Odisha, northern Chhattisgarh, and East and Central Madhya Pradesh. Farmers in these states are also urged to drain excess water from their fields to avoid water stagnation.

Heavy rainfall may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, prompting the IMD to advise commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving their homes, heed any traffic advisories, and avoid areas frequently affected by waterlogging.