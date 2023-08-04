IMD predicts heavy rainfall and floods across India

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and floods across India2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Northwest India is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three to four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The affected regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, face potential flooding due to a low-pressure area in northeast Madhya Pradesh.