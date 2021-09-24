Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast issued during the day, predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places. India's monsoon has gathered pace in September and seasonal rains are likely to be robust throughout the month, the chief of the state-run weather office said to news agency Reuters, reducing the water deficit after a patchy spell in July and August.

24 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat state and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over the Southwest & Westcentral Arabian Sea, East-central Bay of Bengal & adjoining the Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

25 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over the Southwest & Westcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

26 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat State, Coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

• Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

27 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Fast Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, South Odisha and Kerala & Mahe

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh. East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

28 September: Heavy rainfall likely at Isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, South Odisha and Kerala & Mahe

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over the Southwest & Westcentral Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar & Comorin ama. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather Outlook for subsequent 2 days from 29 September

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Central, east and northeast India, along the west coast & islands; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over remaining south peninsular India and isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country.

