The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate to heavy rainfall in several states till 11th January. It has also forecast dense fog in western Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2 days.

No cold wave conditions are likely over north India during next 4-5 days, the weather foecasting agency said in its latest update issued on Friday.

The department informed that there is high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest and adjoining central India in lower & middle tropospheric levels and is very likely to continue during next 2-3 days. The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over central India during next 4-5 days.

Under the influence of these, the weather office said, fairly widespread to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Western Himalayan

region till 9th January. Also, heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 7th and isolated heavy falls on 8th and 9th January.

"Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh during 07th-09th January," it said.

Light to moderate rainfall is also predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh during 07th -09th January; over Madhya Pradesh during 7th to 11th, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 9th to 11th January.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab on 7th and 8th and over Haryana, and Chandigarh on 8th January.

The IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Madhya Pradesh on 7th & 08th; east Madhya Pradesh on 08th & 09th; Vidarbha on 09th & 10th and over Chhattisgarh on 10th & 11th January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.