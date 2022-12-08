Heavy rainfall in these southern states today, Check IMD predictions here

IMD weather update: The deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu Puducherry, and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall due to cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, several south Indian states are likely to witness very heavy rains for the next couple of days.
It said that the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, north Tamil Nadu Puducherry, and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.
In its bulletin, the weather forecasting agency said, "The deep depression over southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the December 7 over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 85.0°E, about 410 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), about 550 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), about 610 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 700 km southeast of Chennai."
"It will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 mph around early hours of December 10," it added.
In view of heavy rainfall alert, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Wednesday also held a review meeting of the Disaster Management Authority.
Check full weather forecast here:
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall are predicted over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 08th December
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra and isolated very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on 9 December
- The rainfall activities are likely to reduce thereafter. However, some areas in Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains on 10 December also.
- Squally wind are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh till 10 December.
Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph, is likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and then reduce to 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph on 8 December.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal, would increase gradually becoming 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 7th evening. It would further increase becoming Gale wind, speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, over the region from 8th morning and 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph during 08th evening to 09th morning. It would decrease thereafter gradually.
- Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, likely to commence along & off Tamilnadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh and north Sri Lanka coasts coast from 08th December morning, becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 08th December evening, 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 09th December evening to 10 December morning. It is likely to reduce gradually to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by afternoon of 10th December and then to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by 10 December night
- Sea conditions are likely to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture out.
