The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall, with some areas experiencing isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in different regions of India until September 27.

On Sunday, the national capital registered a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the usual range, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD's forecast for the day indicates a partly cloudy sky with a chance of very light rain, and the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain around 34 degrees Celsius.

As per the latest advisory, there will be ongoing heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours, followed by a decrease in rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India.

Today, the Sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar can anticipate varying degrees of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, ranging from light to moderate across a wide area, with certain isolated areas likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Similarly, until Wednesday, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can expect similar weather conditions.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rains in THESE states today; monsoon withdrawal from northwest India by 25 Sept

Additionally, Bihar may experience isolated instances of very heavy rain tomorrow, while both Tuesday and Wednesday could see such occurrences in Andaman & Nicobar.

Relentless rain has led to flood-like conditions in multiple low-lying regions of Bihar, as reported by officials on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, certain areas in the state received over 120 mm of rainfall, resulting in a substantial excess of rainfall amounting to 720 percent across the state.

The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Madhubani, Supaul, and Araria districts, along with an orange alert for heavy rainfall in six other districts.

Northeast India, on the other hand, may witness isolated heavy rainfall tomorrow, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. The forecast also suggests the likelihood of light to moderate widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Also Read: After dry August, monsoon expected to revive in September: IMD

Today, there is a forecast of isolated, extremely heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, west Assam, and Meghalaya. In Central India, from tomorrow through Monday, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are expected to experience mild to moderately heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Specifically, today, there is a high likelihood of isolated, very heavy rains in East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh.

In the coming five days, various regions of the country may experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall. On Saturday, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) encountered heavy rain and strong winds, offering relief from the prevailing hot weather.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in several regions, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north central Karnataka, and Rayalaseema. There is also a high likelihood of isolated heavy rains in these areas.

Meanwhile, in Northwest India, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected, with isolated heavy showers anticipated specifically in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!