IMD predicts heavy rainfall forecast across multiple states till September 27. Check details here2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in different regions of India until September 27, with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall, with some areas experiencing isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in different regions of India until September 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message