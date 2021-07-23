Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >IMD predicts heavy rainfall from July 23-26 in these states. Check full list

IMD predicts heavy rainfall from July 23-26 in these states. Check full list

IMD predicts rainfall between July 23 and July 25 in several Indian states.
2 min read . 07:10 AM IST Livemint

  • IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over Delhi-NCR on Friday, and intense showers from Monday
  • Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 23 (Friday)

The weather monitoring agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh on July 25 (Sunday) and July 26 (Monday). As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread rainfall would also occur over plains of northwest India during the next three days.

Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 23 (Friday) and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 25 and July 26, IMD added.

IMD forecast squally weather with strong surface winds over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas in the central Bay of Bengal region and has warned fishermen not to venture into deep waters.

The MeT department predicted light to moderate rainfall over Delhi-NCR on Friday, and intense showers from Monday.

The Met department also said light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of Odisha during July 23 and 25.The IMD in a special bulletin said: Under the influence of low pressure, squally weather with strong surface winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal till July 25 and over along Odisha coast during July 23 and 25.

IMD weather warning for the next four days (July 23-July 26)

July 23 weather forecast (Friday): IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur over Konkan, Goa, isolate place of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, ghat areas of madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam Meghalaya, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Moreover, thunderstorms accompanied with the gusty wind (30-40 kmph) may occur over Telangana and lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura

July 24 weather forecast (Saturday): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Odisha, madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal and south interior of Karnataka and Kerala.

Thunderstorms and lightning could happen over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and Telangana.

July 25 weather forecast (Sunday): IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Besides, thunderstorms might also occur over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar and Telangana on July 25.

July 26 weather forecast (Monday): The weather monitoring agency said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to take place over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Mizoram and Tripura.

