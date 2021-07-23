The Met department also said light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of Odisha during July 23 and 25.The IMD in a special bulletin said: Under the influence of low pressure, squally weather with strong surface winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal till July 25 and over along Odisha coast during July 23 and 25.

