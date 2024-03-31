IMD issues heavy rainfall, heatwave alert in Karnataka, Haryana, other states till 4 April. See full forecast
IMD weather update: IMD has predicted increased rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm in several states of India like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till 4 April. The IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in several other states like Karnataka, Maharashtra during the same period.
