The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm in several states of India like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till 4 April. The IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in several other states like Karnataka, Maharashtra during the same period.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Further heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters on Sunday in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas, with loss of human lives.

IMD Rainfall Prediction North India -Rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning very likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 31 March

-Light rainfall has been predicted by IMD over north Punjab on 31 March

-Rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 3-6 April

-Rainfall has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during 3-5 April

East India -Rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh between 31 March to 4 April.

-Rainfall has also been predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim between 31 March to 4 April.

-Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 31 March and 1 April

-Very heavy falls rainfalls has been predicted by IMD over Assam, Meghalaya on 31 March

IMD Heatwave Prediction The IMD has issued heat wave, warm night, hot, and humid weather warning for next 5 days.

-Heat wave conditions very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Karnataka during 2-4 April

-Similar conditions will prevail over Rayalaseema during 1-4 April, and over Telangana on 1 and 2 April

-Warm night conditions very likely to prevail over Odisha during 2-4 April, over Maharashtra during 31 March- 3 April, Marathwada on 1 and 2 April

-Warm night conditions will also prevail over Telangana on 31 March, 1 April

-Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during 31 March-4 April

-Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Odisha during 2– 4 April.

IMD Alert: Maximum Temperature rise Several states in India has been reeling under surging temperatures triggering predictions of heatwave conditions across the country. IMD forecasts that temperatures will fall and rise for the next 5 days in several states.

-Fall in maximum temperatures by above 2°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India during next 2 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

-Temperatures will rise in east India from 2 April for the next 3 days by 2-3°C

-In Maharashtra temperatures will rise by rise by 2-3°C from 3 April

-In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh temperature are likely to rise by 2-3°C during next 3 days.

