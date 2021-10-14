The India Meteorological Department, on Thursday, predicted rainfall in several northern and southern states because of the formation of low-pressure areas over the east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

According to IMD predictions, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms (wind speed 40-50 kmph) would occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 4 days. "Rainfall intensity very likely to increase over East India and adjoining Central India from 15th October," it added.

Further, light to moderate rainfall is expected over southern peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu during next four days," the MeT department said.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Several areas of Karnataka's capital Bengaluru were flooded with water due to heavy rainfall. The city's Madiwala lake overflowed after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Several other areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The weather monitoring agency added that a fresh spell of rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning would also occur over Northwest India from October 16. According to the IMD's latest prediction, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness rainfall on October 17.

Additionally, as per the IMD's weather updates, Odisha will also experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The rainfall intensity is very likely to increase in Odisha and adjoining Central India from October 15. Heavy rainfall activity is likely in few districts of Odisha during October 16-17, it said.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala for the next four days, according to the IMD. K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram), IMD, said there would be strong wind and a rough sea in the coming days.

National capital Delhi is also expected to experience rainfall on October 17 and October 18. The meteorological department has predicted a fall in temperature this week because of the impact of snowfall in Kashmir. Going by the IMD's seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to dip from 33.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 30 degrees Celsius on October 18.

IMD added that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Telangana, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra North Interior Karnataka, Konkan, and most parts of Central Arabian Sea.

