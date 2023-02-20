IMD predicts heavy rainfall in this state on 21 and 22 Feb. Check key updates
- The weather agency also said that moderate rainfall would occur over Arunachal Pradesh and light rainfall would occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 5 days.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heavy rainfalls are very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 21 and 22 February. The weather agency also said that moderate rainfall would occur over Arunachal Pradesh and light rainfall would occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 5 days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×