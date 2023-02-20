The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heavy rainfalls are very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 21 and 22 February. The weather agency also said that moderate rainfall would occur over Arunachal Pradesh and light rainfall would occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 5 days.

The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will also witness rainfall during next 3 days.

The weather agency informed that the maximum temperatures remained between 36-38°C over many parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Konkan region. They are markedly above normal at most places over Gujarat and Rajasthan, the IMD informed.

Minimum Temperatures Departures were also above normal at many places over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan, according to IMD forecast for the past 24 hours.

Light rainfall was also observed at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

IMD predictions

-Thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur on 21 and 22 February

-Moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during next 24 hours and light isolated rainfall or snowfall during subsequent 24 hours

-Light isolated rainfall very likely over north Punjab during next 24 hours

-No significant weather very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days

-Maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 36-38°C over many parts of Gujarat state during next 24 hours

-Maximum Temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 over West India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter

Delhi weather update

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 91 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the 'very poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 343.