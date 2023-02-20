IMD predicts heavy rainfall in this state on 21 and 22 Feb. Check key updates

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heavy rainfalls are very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 21 and 22 February. The weather agency also said that moderate rainfall would occur over Arunachal Pradesh and light rainfall would occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during the next 5 days.

