The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday released fresh weather updates, predicting heavy rainfall in some states from 26 to 29 July. According to updates, rainfall activity is likely to increase over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 26th July.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 26th-29th July. It has also predicted similar rainfall activity over Uttarakhand during 25th-29th July; over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Also Read | Rainfall likely to increase over north Indian plains, hills from July 25

Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness widespread to heavy rainfall from 27th-29th July.

The weather department has also put out weather updates for Sunday, 25th July. It has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka.

The IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls were likely to continue over Gujarat on Sunday and reduction thereafter. It also predicted isolated extremely heavy falls over some parts of Gujarat.

Widespread to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar from 27th July. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till Monday, the 26th July and reduction thereafter, the IMD said.

For Delhi, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of very light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The national capital recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The department has issued heavy rain warning for 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh. It has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.