The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that widespread to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya (16, 17 Aug); Arunachal Pradesh (17th Aug) and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 16th August, the IMD said in its latest weather updates issued on Monday.

The weather office also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during next 5 days.

According to the updates, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th; Telangana on 18th and 19th; over Jharkhand on 16th, 17th and 18th; over Bihar on 16th; over Gangetic West Bengal on 16th and 17th; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 16th-20th; over Madhya Pradesh from 17th to 19th; over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from 16th to 18th August.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 16th; Odisha and Telangana on 16th and 17th; Vidarbha on 18th August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity over Maharashtra (except Vidarbha area) during next 3 days till 19 Aug with reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy falls very likely over these areas during 16 and 17th August and Isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 19th Aug. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2021

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Maharashtra (except Vidarbha area) during next 3 days till 19August with reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over these areas during 16 and 17th August and isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely on 19th August.

Subdued rainfall is very likely to continue over northwest India and Gujarat during next 4 days.

Explaining the weather pattern, the IMD said the western end of the monsoon trough runs along the foothills of the Himalayas and the eastern end now passes through Hardoi, Patna, Jamshedpur, Paradip and thence southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours," it said.

