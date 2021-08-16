The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that widespread to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya (16, 17 Aug); Arunachal Pradesh (17th Aug) and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 16th August, the IMD said in its latest weather updates issued on Monday.