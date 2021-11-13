The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh next week as a fresh low pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast, which may further intensify into a deep depression.

The weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday.

Due to these weather conditions, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Monday. The weather office has issued a yellow warning in Ganjam and Gajapati in south-coastal Odisha on Wednesday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Gajapati, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur," the IMD's Bhubaneswar office said in its latest bulletin.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will very likely receive moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Squall with wind speed gusting up to 65 kmph likely to commence along the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from Wednesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday as sea conditions will be rough to very rough. They have been told to keep off of the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.

In national forecast, the IMD today said that light to moderate rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over south Kerala on 13 November; isolated very heavy rainfall over South Odisha on 13; over south Tamil Nadu on 13 & 14; over south Coastal Karnataka on 14; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala on 14 & 15; over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17 November.

