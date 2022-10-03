IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Bengal amid Navratri celebrations

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Bengal amid Navratri celebrations1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in parts of Bengal, that may dampen festive spirit in the state
Heavy rains dampened the Navratra festivities in several parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday. Torrential rain proved to put fesrive spirit at a halt on Saptami, which is the first of the four-day Durga Puja festivities.
IMD has forecasted more rainfall during the remaining three days of the festival. Moreover, there are predictions of moderate to heavy rainfall in the southern part of Bengal in the next three days. Heavy rainfall may dampen the spirit of Navratri among the devotees. According to IMD forecast:
-There will be moderate rainfall in parts of south Bengal, including heavy rainfall at some places.
-IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts during the period.
-Kolkata may remain guarded from heavy rainfall and people will experience cloudy weather with few spells of light to moderate rain.
- There will be fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days and in Bihar during next three days.
-Bengal's neighbour, Odisha will receive isolated heavy rainfall till 6 October.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over northeastern Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above the sea level. This system is likely to be active for the next three days and trigger rainfall intermittently across south Bengal," an IMD spokesperson told PTI.
On Saturday, the state capital received around 31 mm of rainfall. However, some parts of the city remained dry with scanty rainfall. Whereas, other parts experienced heavy rainfall.
The agency is collecting Sunday's data of rainfall. Despite heavy rainfall, there are devotees who still visited Pandals and attended Arti at several places in Bengal. This shows, even if the next three days might be rainy, devotees will stay unaffected and continue worshipping Goddess Durga and enjoying the festivities.
"People are visiting us in droves despite the rain. We will pray to the Mother Goddess so that the situation does not worsen," Soumen Dutta, spokesperson of Kashi Bose Lane puja committee said.
(With inputs from PTI)
