The Indian Metorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening has notified that parts of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms int he next two to three hours. The IMD update also mentioned that Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una are very likely to face heavy rainfall today.

Himachal Pradesh | Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely to occur at a few places in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur & Mandi during next 2-3hrs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una: IMD pic.twitter.com/AbdE6Bu83Y — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Earlier in the day,"...isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 16, 19 and 20," IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has increased the water level in the Bhakra and Pong dams, officials said on Tuesday. This time both the dams are brimming with water compared to last year but still short of water to reach the maximum limit.

Both the dams serve the irrigation requirements of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Two people drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali on Monday. This temporary bridge was used by locals. As per the information, some people were on the bridge crossing the nala when the bridge was washed away.

Rescue teams deployed at Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two persons who had gone missing a day ago in flash floods caused by heavy rains in the region, officials said.

One of the bodies recovered today was in a mutilated condition, district administration officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had said on Monday, "A temporary bridge has been reported to be washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the deceased."

"It is still raining and Solang Nalla is still flowing with heavy flooded water, rescue for missing people has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he added.