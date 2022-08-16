IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next few hours1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una are very likely to face heavy rainfall today.
The Indian Metorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening has notified that parts of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms int he next two to three hours. The IMD update also mentioned that Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una are very likely to face heavy rainfall today.