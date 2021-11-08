The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted 'moderate' rain in the city till November 11. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 11.

Extremely heavy rainfall spells over Tamil Nadu during 10-11 November

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extending upto middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021. Under its influence: i) Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next 5 days. ii) Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on 08th and 09th and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with Isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on 10th and 11th November, 2021. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during same period.

Squally weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during next 4 days.

Squally weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 2 days Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea:

The Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 08 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 8th November, 2021 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 66.4°E, about 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 800 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa). It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a well marked Low Pressure area by tomorrow morning. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards.

Fisherman warning: Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Arabian sea and speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

08 November

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Arabian sea and speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Southeast, Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

09 November

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southeast and adjoing central parts of south Bay of Bengal, Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

10 November

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

11 November

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Kerala and Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

12 November

Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

