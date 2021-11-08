The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extending upto middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021. Under its influence: i) Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during next 5 days. ii) Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on 08th and 09th and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with Isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on 10th and 11th November, 2021. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during same period.