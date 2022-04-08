IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these areas till 12 April. Full forecast here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that north eastern part of India will very likely receive rainfall till 12 April. That said, the weather department also mentioned that, Northwestern India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand will be under the spell of a severe heatwave during the next five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that north eastern part of India will very likely receive rainfall till 12 April. That said, the weather department also mentioned that, Northwestern India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand will be under the spell of a severe heatwave during the next five days.

See the IMD's update on Twitter here

See the IMD's update on Twitter here

Rainfall prediction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall prediction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD has said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh (9 and 10 April), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim (8-10 April), over Assam-Meghalaya (9-12 April).

IMD has said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh (9 and 10 April), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim (8-10 April), over Assam-Meghalaya (9-12 April).

Assam-Meghalaya will also face heavy rainfall on 10-12 April, according to IMD.

Assam-Meghalaya will also face heavy rainfall on 10-12 April, according to IMD.

Heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 8-9 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 8-9 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department also said that light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The weather department also said that light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also face light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on 9 April.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also face light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on 9 April.

Heatwave prediction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave prediction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a rather elaborate prediction, IMD has alerted citizens to be careful in most parts of the country. IMD said that heat wave conditions are very likely in most parts of India.

In a rather elaborate prediction, IMD has alerted citizens to be careful in most parts of the country. IMD said that heat wave conditions are very likely in most parts of India.

Severe heat wave conditions will prevail over West Rajasthan.

Severe heat wave conditions will prevail over West Rajasthan.

East Rajasthan will see severe heat wave conditions along with Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi during next 5 days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

East Rajasthan will see severe heat wave conditions along with Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi during next 5 days {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Uttar Pradesh will face severe heat wave conditions during the next 3 days. Similar conditions will also prevail over Gujarat state on 8 and 9 April.

West Uttar Pradesh will face severe heat wave conditions during the next 3 days. Similar conditions will also prevail over Gujarat state on 8 and 9 April.

Heat wave conditions will continue over Himachal Pradesh during next 4 days, over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and in isolated pockets during subsequent 3 days.

Heat wave conditions will continue over Himachal Pradesh during next 4 days, over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and in isolated pockets during subsequent 3 days.

IMD further mentioned that heat wave conditions is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD further mentioned that heat wave conditions is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jharkhand and Bihar will see heat wave conditions from 9-12 April.

Jharkhand and Bihar will see heat wave conditions from 9-12 April.

Jammu division will be under the spell of heat wave on 8 April and Vidarbha from 10 to 12 April.

Jammu division will be under the spell of heat wave on 8 April and Vidarbha from 10 to 12 April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}