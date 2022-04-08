IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these areas till 12 April. Full forecast here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather department also mentioned that, Northwestern India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand will be under the spell of a severe heatwave during the next 5 days
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that north eastern part of India will very likely receive rainfall till 12 April. That said, the weather department also mentioned that, Northwestern India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand will be under the spell of a severe heatwave during the next five days.
IMD has said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh (9 and 10 April), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim (8-10 April), over Assam-Meghalaya (9-12 April).
Assam-Meghalaya will also face heavy rainfall on 10-12 April, according to IMD.
Heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 8-9 April.
The weather department also said that light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
