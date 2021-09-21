The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no sign of decline till the end of this month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southwest monsoon withdrawal from northwest India takes place if there is cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days.

21 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Rajastha Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar islands Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura, Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Konkan Goa, Andhra Telangana North interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh Anah, East Car Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat, Marathwada Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over the Southwest and West central Arabian Sea: Northwest

Bay of Bengal along & off West Bengal-Odisha coasts, Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

22 September: Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

• Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

23 September: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh,

Vidarbha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. • Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

24 September: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

25 September: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat region, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala & Maharashtra and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Weather Outlook for subsequent 2 days from 26 September to 28 September

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over East India (Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal), Central India & Andaman & Nicobar Islands, East Rajasthan and Gujarat State: Scattered to Fairly widespread over south Peninsular India, Northeast India along the west coast; Isolated to scattered over Rest parts of the country.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal around 25th September. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from 26th September.

