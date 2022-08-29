IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days; Full forecast here

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days; Full forecast here2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 29 August has predicted heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim and Northeast India during the next five days.
Apart from this, IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall activity is also expected across Kerala at least for the next five days.
As per IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface-level winds are all very likely over Kerala from Monday to Friday.
Within the southern state, all districts — including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur, have been placed on a yellow watch for the entirety of this five-day forecast period. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.
According to The Weather Channel’s met team, this wet spell will be created by a cyclonic circulation located over Kerala and a north-south trough running along the eastern side of South India, from East Maharashtra to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Check complete IMD forecast here:
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 31 August-2nd September and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days.
Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 31st August-2nd September, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh & north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 29th; Bihar during 29th August-01st September and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 30th August-01st September, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 29th August and over Uttarakhand on 29th, 31st August & 01st September 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 29th August, 2022.
Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema on 29th; North Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th; Tamil Nadu during 29th August-01st September; Lakshadweep on 01st-02nd September and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 29th August, 2022.
