The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no signs that it will decline till the end of September

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that overall above normal rainfall activity is likely over northwest, central India, near-normal over south peninsular India and below-normal over east and northeast India.

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India takes place if there is cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days

Weather warning during next 5 days.

20 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Gujarat Region; heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Southwest Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra and Kutch and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

• Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over the Southwest & Westcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

21 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region; heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

22 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Vidarbha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at Isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal 23 September (Day 4): Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch: heavy rainfall very likely at

Isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

24 September: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat state Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from today onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “A cyclonic circulation is developing over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rains starting September 20," said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at the Regional meteorological center.

