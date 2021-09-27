India's monsoon has gathered pace in September and seasonal rains are likely to be robust throughout the month, the chief of the state-run weather office said on Thursday, reducing the water deficit after a patchy spell in July and August.

Plentiful rains are expected to lash most parts of India until the monsoon starts withdrawing after Sept. 30, a later date than usual, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told Reuters.

"Due to low-pressure areas and cyclonic circulations at regular intervals, we will not see climatic conditions suitable for the monsoon's withdrawal before Sept. 30," he said.

Here is the list of IMD predictions for the next five days:

27 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Kerala and Mahe and Telangana; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat State, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Rayalseema, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada; with lightning very likely at isolated places Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts; (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area; Southwest and adjoing Southeast Bay of Bengal, Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal; Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

28 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh,

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Northwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts; (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area; Southwest and adjoing Southeast Bay of Bengal, East central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

29 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch; Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region and Konkan and Goa; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal,Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph) very likely North and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Northeast and East-central Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

30 September: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand, Gujarat Region, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Northeast and East central Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

01 October: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Uttarkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Northeast and East-central Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.