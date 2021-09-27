Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts; (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southeast Arabian Sea along and off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area; Southwest and adjoing Southeast Bay of Bengal, Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal; Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.