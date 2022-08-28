IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states in next 5 days. Check details here

The IMD said on Sunday that isolated very heavy rainfall are also likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh today and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between August 30 to September 1
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that that widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning are very likely in these regions in the next four to five days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that that widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning are very likely in these regions in the next four to five days.
The IMD has predicted, “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 28th & 29th; South Interior Karnataka during 28th-31st and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 28th August, 2022."
The IMD has predicted, “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 28th & 29th; South Interior Karnataka during 28th-31st and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 28th August, 2022."
Additionally, it informed that “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th & 29th August & 01st September and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 28th, 31st August & 01st September, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, it informed that “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th & 29th August & 01st September and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 28th, 31st August & 01st September, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the northern region of the country, the weather office informed, “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th; Jharkhand on 28th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days." It further added that isolated very heavy rainfall are also likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh today and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between August 30 to September 1.
For the northern region of the country, the weather office informed, “fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th; Jharkhand on 28th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days." It further added that isolated very heavy rainfall are also likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh today and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between August 30 to September 1.
“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th & 29th August, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 28th August, 2022," the IMD further added.
“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th & 29th August, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 28th August, 2022," the IMD further added.
Meanwhile, in another development, Delhi woke up to a bright sunny morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, even as the the national capital received 0.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, they said. Relative Humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD said and it predicted generally cloudy skies for the day, as per report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in another development, Delhi woke up to a bright sunny morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, even as the the national capital received 0.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, they said. Relative Humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD said and it predicted generally cloudy skies for the day, as per report.