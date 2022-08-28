IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states in next 5 days. Check details here

Meanwhile, in another development, Delhi woke up to a bright sunny morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, even as the the national capital received 0.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, they said. Relative Humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD said and it predicted generally cloudy skies for the day, as per report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}