The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in many states dring next two days. It has predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall over Himachal and Uttrakhand on Thursday. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and northwest Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness moderate rainfall on Thurday, while Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, west Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive shower on Friday.

In its latest daily forecast, the weather agency said that light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are very likely over western Himalayan region during 2nd to 4th February. Isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh on 2nd and 3rd and over Uttarakhand on 3rd and 4th February. "Heavy rainfall/snowfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 03rd and over Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th February," it said.

According to the updates, scattered light rainfall is likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 2nd; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh 3rd and 4th February.

The weather office has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Bihar and Jharkhand on 3rd and 4th and over West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on 4th with possibility of isolated hailstorm over the region 4th February. Heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim on 4th February.

For northeast India, the IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on 4th and 5th February.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely over Arunachal Pradesh and heavy rain over west Assam and Meghalaya on 4th February.

Besides this, the forecasting agency has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions over east Uttar Pradesh; and cold day conditions over West Uttar Pradesh during next 12 hours.

Dense fog is likely to envelop east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha during next 24 hours; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh., Delhi and Rajasthan on 5th and 6th February.

