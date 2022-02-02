IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till 4 Feb. See latest forecast

In its latest daily forecast, the weather agency said that light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are very likely over western Himalayan region during 2nd to 4th February. Isolated hailstorm is likely over Himachal Pradesh on 2nd and 3rd and over Uttarakhand on 3rd and 4th February. "Heavy rainfall/snowfall also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 03rd and over Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th February," it said.