The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeastern region till June 10. The weather department is expecting isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh on June 8, over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 9, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 7 and over Odisha on June 8 and 9 and over Gangetic West Bengal on June 10.

On Sunday, the IMD informed that the southwest monsoon had further advanced into central Arabian Sea, covering several parts of the country, including the entire northeastern region.

Also Read | Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Maharashtra opening from today. Unlock rules and guidelines

According to the department, the monsoon has also advanced in some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and northeast, Bay of Bengal, and then entire northeastern states Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, most parts of Sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim.

Also Read | Centre issues rules for diabetes management in covid patients

The IMD said that due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighborhood in lower tropospheric level, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over northeastern states and adjoining east during next 4-5 days.

Then it predicted rain over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 8th; over Assam & Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th & 9th; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 07th; over Odisha on 08th & 09th; over Gangetic West Bengal on 10th June. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on today, the 06th June and over Odisha on 10th June," the IMD said in its latest press statement posted on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.