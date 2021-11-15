India Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across southern India. The weatherman noted in its latest forecast that a low pressure area over the north Andaman Sea which is likely to become more marked in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Karnataka-north Kerala coasts, which is likely to cause low pressure area to form over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coasts during next 24 hours.

As a result of these weather conditions in the region, South India will see heavy rainfall and strong winds over the course of this week. On November 15 and 16, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka and adjoining north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and heavy falls at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south Konkan and Goa.

On November 17, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to see light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is to be expected over coastal and south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema. These conditions will prevail till November 18, the IMD forecast showed.

By November 19, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places will occur over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north coastal Tamil Nadu, and coastal and south interior Karnataka.

IMD has predicted squally weather with winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph along Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea on November 16-18. Sea conditions will be rough during this time and fishermen have been advised not to venture in during this time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.