IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till Nov 19. Full forecast here

As a result of these weather conditions in the region, South India will see heavy rainfall and strong winds over the course of this week. On November 15 and 16, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka and adjoining north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and heavy falls at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south Konkan and Goa.