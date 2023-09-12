IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till September 15. Check full weather forecast here1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:52 AM IST
IMD predicts active monsoon conditions in several states till 15 September, heavy rainfall expected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over several parts of the state till 15 September. As per IMD, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and others will receive heavy rainfall for the next three days.