The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over several parts of the state till 15 September. As per IMD, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and others will receive heavy rainfall for the next three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its latest bulletin, the weather office said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on today and decrease thereafter."

“A fresh spell of rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh from 13th September," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check full IMD weather forecast here Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over West Uttar Pradesh on the 11th; East Uttar Pradesh from 11th-13th; Uttarakhand on the 11th and 13th to 15th September.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 11th & 15th; East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh during 11th-15th and over Vidarbha during 13th-15th September.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar on 11th & 12th and over Odisha during 11th-15th; Jharkhand during 13th-15th and over Gangetic West Bengal on 14th & 15th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe on the11th& 12th; Rayalaseema on 11th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th, 12th & 15th and over Telangana on 14th & 15th September.

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 15th September.