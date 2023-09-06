IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till September 9. Check full weather forecast here1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Possible active monsoon conditions predicted over north Peninsular, central, and adjoining East India for next five days.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over north Peninsular, central, and adjoining East India for the next four days. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra till September 8.
