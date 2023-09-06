Possible active monsoon conditions predicted over north Peninsular, central, and adjoining East India for next five days.

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has predicted possible active monsoon conditions over north Peninsular, central, and adjoining East India for the next four days. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra till September 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in many states till 8 September. Moreover, it has predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from the 5th to 8th of September and over Gujarat on the 7th and 8th of September.

Furthermore, It said the moderate rain was likely to continue in Kerala for the next five days with a possibility of heavy rains at isolated places from September 4 to 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check full IMD weather forecast here East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during 05th -07th; Odisha during 05th-08th; Jharkhand on 05th & 08th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 05th -09th September.

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka 06th, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 05th -07th; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 08th & 09th and over Kerala & Mahe during 05th -09th September.

Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 05th–09th; over Chhattisgarh during 05th–07th; over West Madhya Pradesh during 06th–09th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Vidarbha on 06th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada during 05th–08th and over Konkan & Goa during 07th–09th and Madhya Maharashtra during 06th-09th September and over Gujarat Region on 08th September

Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 08th & 09th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 07th - 09th September.