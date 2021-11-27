The India Meteorological Department has given a prediction of heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday due to the influence of cyclonic circulation. The weather forecasting agency has claimed that the isolated 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall might continue in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal and Andhra Pradesh until November 29.

As per the weather forecasting agency, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from November 26 to 29. Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema might also experience isolated heavy rainfall during the same period. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 28 and 29, it added.

As a result, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days.

Besides, squally winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) are likely to occur over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and the southwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday. " Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," IMD added.

The IMD weather has issued an orange alert in five districts of Kerala, indicating extremely heavy rain, and a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in six districts.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki while yellow alerts in Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

According to the IMD, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 29 and 30".

During this northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu has received 61% excess rainfall from October 1 till November 25. The excessive rainfall has battered Chennai and several other districts, A six-member central team concluded a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu to assess rain-related damages this week. Tamil Nadu has sought central aid to the tune of ₹4,000 crore for restoration work.

