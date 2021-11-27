IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these two Indian states today

As per the weather forecasting agency, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from November 26 to 29. Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema might also experience isolated heavy rainfall during the same period. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 28 and 29, it added.